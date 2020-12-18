Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 8.8%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. 2,139,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,601,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $696.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.0% during the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 529,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

