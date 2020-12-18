Civitas Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $66,443.75 and approximately $2.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005129 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,864,045 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

