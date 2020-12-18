City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.61

City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.61 and traded as low as $89.00. City of London Group plc (CIN.L) shares last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 5,669 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.54. The firm has a market cap of £69.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.48.

City of London Group plc (CIN.L) Company Profile (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

