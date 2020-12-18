CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP) Trading Up 1%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP)’s share price was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63). Approximately 40,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 54,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The company has a market cap of £27.50 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.12.

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) Company Profile (LON:CIP)

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.