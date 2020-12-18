CIBC Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to $32.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDIUF traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $20.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.