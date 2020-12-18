Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.49

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 1321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $536.55 million, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 453,311 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 973,424 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 14,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

