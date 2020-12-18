Chronologic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $504.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $106,091.18 and approximately $504.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00131223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00786104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00164036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00381558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00124557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077421 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,639 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

