Chronologic (DAY) Hits Market Cap of $100,515.77

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0859 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $100,515.77 and $74.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00134308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00775058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00167913 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00385676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00125156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00078021 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,639 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

