China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. China Distance Education has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that China Distance Education will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Distance Education in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 205.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

