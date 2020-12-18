Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.63. 1,889,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,601. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

