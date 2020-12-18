Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as low as $7.00. Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 80,872 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £477,487.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.55.

Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) Company Profile (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

