Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Up 5.5%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $46.81. Approximately 272,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 420,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Century Communities by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 78,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.