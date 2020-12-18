Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Up 5.5%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $46.81. Approximately 272,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 420,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Century Communities by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 78,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
