Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $834,202.31 and approximately $474,988.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centaur has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00785819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00164987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00383981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00125132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077131 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.