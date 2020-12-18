Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.01

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $7.85. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 6,675,117 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. CSFB lowered shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.58.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.03.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.