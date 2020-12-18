Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.27

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $8.23. Celestica shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 168,335 shares.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

Get Celestica alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Celestica by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.