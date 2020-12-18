Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 2,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

