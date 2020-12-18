Cecile Burleigh Harper Acquires 5,500 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RVT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. 218,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,744. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $145,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $163,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

