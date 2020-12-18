cbdMD (NASDAQ:YCBD) Trading Down 0.4%

cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:YCBD) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.73. 336,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,189,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

cbdMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.