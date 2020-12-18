Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 6%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.34 and last traded at $63.60. Approximately 650,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 200,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.67.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,408,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,943,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,592 shares of company stock worth $22,642,342. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

