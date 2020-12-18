CashBet Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $20.33. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00366291 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.