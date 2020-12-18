Casey M. Nault Sells 50,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.
Shares of CDE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 12,199,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,364. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $11.43.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
