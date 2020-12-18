Casey M. Nault Sells 50,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

Shares of CDE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 12,199,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,364. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,783 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,707,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $6,523,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

