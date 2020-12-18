Cartesi (CTSI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.81 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $3.81 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00132079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00789326 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00165107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00387561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00125752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077843 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

