CargoX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,751.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One CargoX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $1.58 million and $8,751.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CargoX has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00366827 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,323,530 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.