CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 51.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

