Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:CPSR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.98. 244,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 73,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

