Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Get Canfor alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.