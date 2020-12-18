Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg Acquires 12,500 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,195,917.75.

Kendall W. Stagg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Kendall W. Stagg bought 12,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Kendall W. Stagg bought 7,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,730.00.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.91. 5,067,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,733. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.51 billion and a PE ratio of -62.98.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.8491848 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is -332.66%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

