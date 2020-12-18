Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.45

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.45 and traded as high as $51.79. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 372,658 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$58.75 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.63.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.49. The company has a market cap of C$8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.