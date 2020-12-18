Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (CCO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE: CCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.00.

12/17/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.50.

12/16/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$16.00.

12/15/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$19.00.

12/15/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

11/11/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

11/5/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

11/3/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1,392.50. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$18.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$379.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

