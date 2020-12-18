Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 46,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,718. The company has a market cap of $556.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.34. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $49.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,761 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 9,137.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 331,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 327,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 833.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $270,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.