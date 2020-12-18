Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 1,698,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 661,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

CALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $383.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,942,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 767,571 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 503,754 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 221,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

