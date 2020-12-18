CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.44. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

