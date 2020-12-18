CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 4,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.