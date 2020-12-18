CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,628. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $349.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

