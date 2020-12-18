Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 32 (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CNE stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 170.50 ($2.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,570,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. Cairn Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.

Get Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.11 ($2.16).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.