Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 125,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 95,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

