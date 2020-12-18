Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.30

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and traded as high as $65.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 279,569 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.28. The company has a market cap of C$19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.