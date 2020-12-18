Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $57.71

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 3,903,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,055,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.