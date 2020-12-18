Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target at $93.21

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.21.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,237 shares of company stock valued at $11,287,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.16. 51,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,903. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

