Brokerages Set Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIGR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of EIGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 12,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,699. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $326.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

