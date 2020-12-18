Brokerages Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target at $45.75

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSII. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

