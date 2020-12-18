Brokerages Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 124,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,559. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $154,702.34. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after acquiring an additional 342,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.