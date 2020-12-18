Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $652.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post sales of $652.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $644.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.15 million. Match Group reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.75. 4,079,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,920. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,679 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

