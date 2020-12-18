Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry Sells 24,790 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.88. 1,263,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $154.22.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

