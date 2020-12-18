(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $206.78

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $206.78 and traded as high as $225.86. (BRK.B) shares last traded at $224.38, with a volume of 5,169,074 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $526.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97.

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. (BRK.B) had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, research analysts expect that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

(BRK.B) Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

