(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $206.78

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $206.78 and traded as high as $225.86. (BRK.B) shares last traded at $224.38, with a volume of 5,169,074 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $526.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97.

Get (BRK.B) alerts:

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. (BRK.B) had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, research analysts expect that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for (BRK.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BRK.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.