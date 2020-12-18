Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.70. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 45,869 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.16.

About Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

