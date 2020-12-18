boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CSFB downgraded boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

