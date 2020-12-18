BonusCloud (BXC) Market Capitalization Tops $692,319.98

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $692,319.98 and approximately $18,879.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00375794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.98 or 0.02462573 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

