BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $785,037.93

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $785,037.93 and $77,875.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003737 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.30 or 1.00140956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023310 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016473 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,608 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

