Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $69.91. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

